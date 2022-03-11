Coronavirus update: 242 patients, 2,167 new cases, 10 deaths

On Friday morning, there were 599 patients with coronavirus in hospital and 242 had severe cases, there were 2,874 new cases and seven deaths.

Of those with severe cases, 158 patients — 65.3 percent — have not been vaccinated. Seventy-five new cases were opened, 28 with serious coronavirus cases.

Ten people died during the last day aged between 58-94. So far, 2,337 people have died in Estonia after testing positive.

In total, 5,205 tests were analyzed and 2,167 new cases were confirmed. The positive share was 41.6 percent.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 162 per 100,000 people, compared to 193 for non-vaccinated people.

Ninety-five people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 912 were administered in total. As of this morning, 436,575 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 63.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 3,308.04 per 100,000 people.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

