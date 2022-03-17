Coronavirus update: 234 patients, 1,752 new cases, five deaths

234 people are hospitalized with severe coronavirus symptoms as of Thursday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. 1,752 new Covid cases have been found in Estonia over the same time-frame, while five people who had contracted the virus have died.

A total of 574 people are in hospital due to Covid as of Thursday morning, 234 of whom as noted have severe symptoms. Of this 234, 151 patients (64.5 percent) are unvaccinated and the remaining 35.5 percent (83 people) are fully-vaccinated, the board says.

In the past 7 days, 1.2 vaccinated people per 100,000 fully-vaccinated inhabitants have been hospitalized, compared with 5 unvaccinated people per 100,000 of the unvaccinated populace.

Fifty-eight new Covid case files were opened in the past 24 hours, of which 25 concern people with symptomatic Covid.

On average over the past 10 days, 25.4 people have been admitted to hospital with symptomatic Covid, per day.

Five people who had contracted the virus passed away in the past 24 hours: Four women, aged 74, 77, 88 and 97, and one man, aged 83.

The board analyzed 4,682 primary Covid test results over the same time period, 1,752 of which returned positive.

Over the past 7 days, 128 vaccinated people per 100,000 of the vaccinated population have contracted Covid, compared with 148 unvaccinated people per 100,000 of the total unvaccinated populace of Estonia.

554 Covid vaccinations have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 57 were first-time shots.

A total of 439,191 people in Estonia have been vaccinated with an additional or booster dose as of Thursday morning, and the total vaccine coverage nationwide stands at 63.3 percent of the population.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!