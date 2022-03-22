Coronavirus update: 203 patients, 2,005 new cases, 2 deaths

On Tuesday morning, there were 477 patients with coronavirus in hospital and 203 had severe cases. There were 2,005 new cases and two deaths.

Of those with severe cases, 126 patients — 62 percent — have not been vaccinated. Sixty-two new cases were opened, 28 with serious coronavirus cases.

Two people died during the last day aged 73 and 75. So far, 2,399 people have died in Estonia after testing positive.

In total, 5,195 tests were analyzed and 2,005 new cases were confirmed.

Fifty-seven people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 509 were administered in total. As of this morning, 440,902 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 63.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 1,855.56 per 100,000 people.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!