Coronavirus update: 192 patients, 1,830 new cases, 19 deaths

On Wednesday morning, there were 452 patients with coronavirus in hospital and 192 had severe cases. There were 1,830 new cases and 19 deaths.

Of those with severe cases, 118 patients — 61.5 percent — have not been vaccinated. Ninety-seven new cases were opened, 66 with serious coronavirus cases.

Nineteen people died during the last day and their ages ranged from 63-96. So far, 2,418 people have died in Estonia after testing positive for coronavirus.

In total, 4,268 tests were analyzed and 1,830 new cases were confirmed. The positive share was 42.9 percent.

Sixty-six people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 560 were administered in total. As of this morning, 441 350 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 63.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 1,777.28 per 100,000 people. It was 1,855.56 yesterday.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

