Coronavirus update: 181 patients, 1,449 new cases, 5 deaths

A total of 181 people are hospitalized in Estonia due to severe, symptomatic Covid, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Thursday. 1,449 new coronavirus cases were found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, while five people who had contracted the virus passed away during that time.

433 people were hospitalized with Covid as of Thursday morning, 181 of whom as noted had severe symptoms. Of the 181, 107, or 59 percent, were unvaccinated, while the remaining 41 percent (74 people) were fully vaccinated.

Over the past seven days, on average 1.2 vaccinated people per 100,000 of the fully vaccinated populace have been hospitalized per day.

The same figure for the unvaccinated stands at 3.3 per 100,000 of the unvaccinated population, the board says.

49 new Covid cases were opened in hospitals over the past day, of which 23 required hospitalization due to symptomatic coronavirus.

On average, over the past 10 days, 23.7 people with symptomatic Covid have been admitted to hospital per day.

Five people who had contracted the virus died in the past day, all of them men, aged 83, 85 (two cases), 88 and 95. Three of those who passed away were unvaccinated, the board says.

Over the past day, 4,019 primary Covid tests were analyzed, 1,449 of which returned positive.

On average, over the past seven days, 96 vaccinated people per 100,000 of the vaccinated population have contracted Covid. From among the unvaccinated population the figure is 106 per 100,000 over the same period.

514 Covid vaccine doses were administered over the past day, of which 70 were first-time doses.

As of Thursday morning, 441,753 people in Estonia have received an additional or booster dose against Covid.

The entire nationwide vaccination coverage stands at 63.3 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

