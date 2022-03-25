Candles to be lit Friday in remembrance of 1949 March deportation victims

Families were among those lighting candles together at Freedom Square in Tallinn in remembrance of the victims of the March deportation. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Families were among those lighting candles together at Freedom Square in Tallinn in remembrance of the victims of the March deportation. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Friday marks the 73rd anniversary of the Soviet mass deportations of tens of thousands of people from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on March 25-28, 1949. Candles will be lit across Estonia on Friday evening in remembrance of the victims of Operation Priboi.

An installation will remain up in Tallinn's Freedom Square through Saturday night depicting the former border of the USSR together with the railway routes that took deportees to camps in Siberia. The railways and destinations are marked with red lights.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, candles will be lit in the square in remembrance of the victims. A memorial ceremony will also be held at the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Tallinn's Maarjamäe neighborhood beginning at 4 p.m.

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are calling on residents of Estonia to light a candle in their windows at home as well.

"While this event had started to increasingly feel more historical in nature in recent years, as there are few people left who lived through this personally — then in light of recent events, remembering the March deportation is not only part of our collective memory, but is also painfully relevant today," Estonian Institute of Human Rights board chairman Vootele Hansen said.

People in Tartu are likewise invited to light candles in Town Hall Square again this year, beginning at 6 p.m.

Church bells in Tartu will ring at 6 p.m. on Friday in remembrance of the victims of the March deportation and the Red Terror.

Within the framework of Operation Priboi, the Soviet regime forcibly deported more than 20,000 people from Estonia and a total of more than 90,000 from the Baltics to Siberia, among them many elderly people and children.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

