Kirkorov Tallinn concert canceled

News
{{1648461540000 | amCalendar}}
Kirkorov meeting with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in 2017.
Kirkorov meeting with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in 2017. Source: Kremlin
News

The May 27 Tondiraba Ice Rink concert of Russian megastar Philipp Kirkorov in Tallinn has been canceled. Over 6,000 Tallinners have signed a petition urging the city government to ban the performance.

Event organizer Art Music told Delfi's Kroonika (link in Estonian) on Monday that the concert has been suspended and ticket sales ended. "Changing concert plans, their cancellation in this event, is a serious legal process that requires time and financial resources. We are in talks with the city to find a solution to the problem, the company's letter read.

Petition gets thousands of signatures

"We stand firmly for Kirkorov not to be allowed to perform in the Estonian capital. Tallinn city government must ban the event due to the artist's public comments supporting Russian aggression that started already in 2014," said Anne-May Nagel, the initiator of the petition and representative of the NGO EstYou. 

"We would like to draw attention to the fact that Philipp Kirkorov is a citizen of the Russian Federation and a public figure who has expressed his support for the incorporation of the Crimean Peninsula of Ukraine into the Russian Federation. As a result, he has also been banned by the Republic of Lithuania from entering the country since 19 January 2021, and Ukraine has included Phillip Kirkorov on the list of persons threatening national security since 22 June 2021," the petition reads.

The petition has been online for three days and had been signed by 6,280 people on Tuesday morning.

Petitions aimed at local governments can only be signed by registered residents.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:37

Former accident investigation chief due in court over weapons charges

08:10

Kirkorov Tallinn concert canceled Updated

28.03

Gallery: 'Save Ukraine' charity telemarathon shown in Freedom Square

28.03

Ministries to join forces to protect historical natural sacred sites

28.03

Kremlin may ban EU citizens from entering Russia

28.03

Eero Janson: People in Ukraine need money, not things

28.03

Finnair restores Tartu-Helsinki air service beginning Monday

28.03

Over 100 libraries in Estonia showing off collection rarities this week

28.03

Riigikogu committee to turn to police over Repinski case Updated

28.03

EU anti-domestic violence directive sent to Estonian institutions for input

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.03

Kremlin may ban EU citizens from entering Russia

28.03

Feature: Talking to a Russian millennial in Tallinn on the war in Ukraine

08:10

Kirkorov Tallinn concert canceled Updated

27.03

May 9 'Victory Day' events still hotly debated

28.03

ERR in Kharkiv: Local nuclear sites under Russian fire

28.03

Riigikogu committee to turn to police over Repinski case Updated

28.03

Health minister to propose abolishing mask obligation

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: