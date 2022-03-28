Thousands sign petition to ban Kirkorov concert in Tallinn

Kirkorov meeting with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in 2017.
Kirkorov meeting with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in 2017. Source: Kremlin
Nearly 4,000 Tallinners have signed a petition that urges the Tallinn city government to ban the May 27 concert of Russian megastar Philipp Kirkorov.

"We stand firmly for Kirkorov not to be allowed to perform in the Estonian capital. Tallinn city government must ban the event due to the artist's public comments supporting Russian aggression that started already in 2014," said Anne-May Nagel, the initiator of the petition and representative of the NGO EstYou. 

"We would like to draw attention to the fact that Philipp Kirkorov is a citizen of the Russian Federation and a public figure who has expressed his support for the incorporation of the Crimean Peninsula of Ukraine into the Russian Federation. As a result, he has also been banned by the Republic of Lithuania from entering the country since 19 January 2021, and Ukraine has included Phillip Kirkorov on the list of persons threatening national security since 22 June 2021," the petition reads.

The petition has been online for two days and had been signed by 4,610 people on Monday morning.

Petitions aimed at local governments can only be signed by registered residents.

The petition can be found at the link.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

