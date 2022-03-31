Disney+ launching in Estonia in June

'The Child', colloquially known as 'Baby Yoda', from flagship Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian'
'The Child', colloquially known as 'Baby Yoda', from flagship Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian' Source: JMAS/StarWars Fandom
Streaming service Disney+ is to enter the Estonian market and will start broadcasting on June 8, the company says.

The platform will host shows, serials and movies from animation studio Pixar, the National Geographic channel, the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, as well as Disney content itself, and subscriptions are to cost €7.99 per month or €79.90 for the year, ERR's Kultuur portal reports.

Disney+ is launching in new 42 countries and 11 territories in Europe, including Estonia, and the Middle East and Africa, through the month of June.

The service reported just under 130 million subscribers worldwide as of the start of this year.

ERR also carries English-language content on Ukraine, via the Suspilne national broadcaster, and on its own Jupiter streaming service (with Estonian subtitles), both free-of-charge.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

