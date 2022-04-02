Latvia lifts most coronavirus restrictions

Latvian coronavirus restrictions related to travel, masks, work and quarantine were lifted or relaxed on Friday (April 1), public broadcaster LSM reported .

The regulations have been relaxed as the spread of coronavirus continues to decline and hospitals are no longer overburdened.

From Friday, it is no longer necessary to show vaccination, recovery or negative test certificates.

Read more about the rule changes on LSM here.

