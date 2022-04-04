ERR News is hiring an English-language journalist

ERR News, the English-language portal of the Estonian Public Broadcaster, is looking for an English-speaking journalist to help expand our coverage of professional news in and out of Estonia.

The Role

Writing, editing and translating articles to tight deadlines in a modern and busy newsroom. Evaluating and selecting news stories in close cooperation with the managing editor, ERR News team and the wider organization. Full-time position in Tallinn. Start as soon as possible.

The Candidate

Journalistic writing experience required.

Estonian or English native speaker with excellent written English.

Ability to work under pressure and to deadlines.

Interest in news, Estonia and the Estonian society.

In return, ERR offers interesting and exciting work that is always on the cutting edge of what is happening in the most influential Estonia media organization, a brilliant opportunity to develop one's writing skills as part of a friendly and professional team and the chance to present Estonia to the world.

More information available from the managing editor: marcus.turovski@err.ee

