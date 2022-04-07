A few dozen people evacuated from a burning building in Lasnamäe

Rescue workers had to evacuate a few dozen people when a fire broke out at a Pae tänav apartment building.

The Alarm Center got a call about a fire on Päe tänav in Lasnamäe, with the building's roof in flames on Thursday afternoon.

The Rescue Board said at 3.15 p.m. that evacuation efforts have been concluded and a few dozen residents taken to a nearby bus for warmth. Efforts to put out the flames are ongoing.

--

