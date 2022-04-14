Estonia's average electricity price falls to €83.50 on Friday

The average price of electricity will fall to €83.50 per megawatt-hour on Friday, data from the Nord Pool stock exchange shows.

It will be cheapest between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. when it costs just under 45. The most expensive will be between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. when it will rise to €220.78 per megawatt-hour.

On the same day last year, the price was €53.95.

The price today (Thursday) was €117.25.

--

