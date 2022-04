Estonia's average electricity price will fall to €47.13 per megawatt-hour on Sunday (April 17), data from the Nord Pool stock exchange shows.

It will be cheapest between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. when it drops to €13 and most expensive between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. rising to €73.

The average price has fallen every day since Wednesday. On Saturday, it cost €65.71.

On the same day last year, the average price was €45.04.

