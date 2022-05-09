Mihkelson: Putin's speech was full of cliches

MP Marko Mihkelson (Reform).
MP Marko Mihkelson (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Commenting on Vladimir Putin's speech during the May 9 parade, Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, said that it was full of cliches with nothing new proposed. According to Mihkelson, the message came across that Russia is at war with the whole Western world.

"Putin's speech was full of cliches, nothing new. In fact, as expected, the speech gave reasons why Russia is at war.  So we learned that Russia is at war not only with Ukraine, but, in Putin's opinion, also with the whole Western world that threatens Russia by being ready to attack historically Russian regions," Mihkelson commented.

According to Mihkelson, all this speaks to the fact that both Putin himself, and Russia under his leadership, live in a parallel world, which constitutes a threat to other countries and, therefore, to Estonia as well. "The reality that Putin highlights is not in line with what is actually happening," Mihkelson said.

"While it was expected that Putin's speech could bring up some new calls for military mobilization, the parade is certainly not the place to do it. But we really have to keep in mind the fact that, in Russia's eyes, he is in conflict with the whole Western world," said Mihkelson.

Putin said in his May 9 parade speech that Russian soldiers were currently fighting for Russia's security in Ukraine.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

