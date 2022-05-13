LSM: Latvia blocks Russian Vkontakte, Odnoklassniki sites

Latvia has opted to bar access to three social media sites based in the Russian Federation and which are reportedly owned by individuals which the European Union has sanctioned, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reports.

Latvia's National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) announced the development on Twitter yesterday, Thursday, LSM reported on its English-language portal.

The block will come into effect next week and affects social media platforms VKontakte ("In Contact", essentially a cheap knock-off of Facebook), Odnoklassniki ("Classmates") and email portal Moi mir ("My world").

The NEPLP says that evidence points towards the sites being owned and controlled by Yury Kovalchuk and Vladimir Kiriyenko, whom the EU has sanctioned as opponents of Ukraine's territorial integrity, LSM reports.

Estonia has blocked several pro-Kremlin or Kremlin-controlled TV channels and websites, in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, which began nearly three months ago.

--

