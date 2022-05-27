Police seeking woman who pushed mother onto Tallinn train tracks


Police are seeking this person who pushed a woman onto train tracks in Tallinn.
Police are seeking this person who pushed a woman onto train tracks in Tallinn. Source: PPA


Police and seeking information about a middle-aged woman who pushed a mother onto railway tracks at Tallinn's Rahumäe station on Wednesday (May 25).

The woman walked up to a mother standing with her three-year-old child at the station and pushed the mother off of the train platform.

The woman was able to climb back onto the platform. She then tried to leave the area with her child but the attacker hit her in the face.

The attacker then took the 4.25 p.m. train to Baali jaam station and hit another elderly woman during the journey.  

The police describe the attacker as a middle-aged, dark-haired Russian-speaking woman. She has not yet been identified.

The police request that anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, call 612 5865 or email [email protected].

--

Editor: Helen Wright

