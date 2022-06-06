Saaremaa man builds Estonia's biggest maze (probably)

A man in Saaremaa has created a 5-kilometer maze, likely the biggest in Estonia, in the village of Neemi.

The plan took Indrek Nõgu a year to develop and the maze has now been in place for three years. He used a specially made tape measure, iron bar and strimmer to cut his pattern.

The length of the maze is 5 kilometers and the maze has been cut into a 1-hectare field. The design was inspired by a pattern in a French convent.

"There is a similar labyrinth of stones on the floor of a convent like this, here it is simply many times bigger because I had more space than there was on the floor of the convent," he said.

Speaking about the convent, he said: "The aim was to create a pilgrimage on the convent's floor. Perhaps, those monks who did not get to go on a long pilgrimage walked a shorter pilgrimage on the convent floor."

Nõgu said he likes to walk around his maze by himself as it helps him think. He says he is unaware of any similar size maze elsewhere in Estonia.

