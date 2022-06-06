Saaremaa man builds Estonia's biggest maze (probably)

News
The maze in Saaremaa.
The maze in Saaremaa. Source: ERR
News

A man in Saaremaa has created a 5-kilometer maze, likely the biggest in Estonia, in the village of Neemi.

The plan took Indrek Nõgu a year to develop and the maze has now been in place for three years. He used a specially made tape measure, iron bar and strimmer to cut his pattern.

The length of the maze is 5 kilometers and the maze has been cut into a 1-hectare field. The design was inspired by a pattern in a French convent.

"There is a similar labyrinth of stones on the floor of a convent like this, here it is simply many times bigger because I had more space than there was on the floor of the convent," he said.

Speaking about the convent, he said: "The aim was to create a pilgrimage on the convent's floor. Perhaps, those monks who did not get to go on a long pilgrimage walked a shorter pilgrimage on the convent floor."

Nõgu said he likes to walk around his maze by himself as it helps him think. He says he is unaware of any similar size maze elsewhere in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:37

Isamaa to decide coalition partners at Saturday party council meeting

18:30

Austrian company leading record renewables underbidding

18:12

Helme: Consumption taxes should be lowered to reduce inflation's impact

17:43

Quarter of Estonians do not agree Russia is behind war in Ukraine — report

17:19

Shopping malls play Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir's music this June

16:51

Saaremaa man builds Estonia's biggest maze (probably)

16:16

Maret Maripuu to run Social Insurance Board

15:55

Language Inspectorate complains about English language email addresses

15:26

Gallery: Narva hosts soapbox rally during 'City Days' celebrations

14:44

Savings and loan association board member suspected of investment fraud

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.06

Court jails Estonian woman found guilty of spying for China

08:15

Ambassador: Russian attacks on Kyiv message to USA

03.06

Estonian prime minister dismisses junior coalition partner from government

12:25

Estonia plans to legalize migrant pushbacks at borders

14:25

Mart Laar: Center and EKRE combination comes off pro-Russia

05.06

Jüri Ratas: The Center Party's coalition with EKRE and Isamaa worked

08:54

SDE head: Isamaa to choose between a capable government and a flying circus

11:22

Seeder: Isamaa will not be deciding anything on Monday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: