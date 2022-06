A burning bus sent a plume of black smoke into the air over Tallinn on Wednesday afternoon.

The bus caught fire on Madara tänav in Uus Maailm and the emergency services were called at 4.48 p.m.

A spokesperson told ERR an Iveco bus was on fire.

The emergency services evacuated people from a nearby residential buildings

Smoke from the burning bus. Source: ERR

--

