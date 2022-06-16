Riigikogu ends spring session, breaks till September

The Riigikogu's main chamber.
The Riigikogu's main chamber. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Riigikogu held its last sitting of the spring session on Thursday (June 16) and will not sit again until September. Extraordinary sessions are expected to take place.

During the spring session, 77 sittings were held and 71 pieces of legislation were passed.

During the summer Riigikogu committee meetings will still be held. Several extraordinary sittings are expected as the new coalition will need to be sworn into office.

MPs are scheduled to start the autumn session on September 12.

Editor: Helen Wright

