SDE on negotiations: Reform's budget framework is too limited

Lauri Läänemets.
Lauri Läänemets. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Coalition negotiating parties Reform, Isamaa and the Social Democrats did not agree on budget discussions on Tuesday and there is little common ground, SDE Chairman Lauri Läänemets said.

"The starting point, which was suggested by the Reform Party, does not even make it possible to finance higher education. This budget framework is so small that, even if we make very hard concessions, there will be little room for our proposals," he told ERR.

"We certainly believe that in times of crisis, we need to apply various measures to help people [...] and with those sums, we cannot do that," he added.

Läänemets said the parties are discussing how to move forward and discussions on the topic will continue.

The chairman said he still thinks it will be possible to reach an agreement before the end of the month.

"It depends on how the Reform Party shapes its positions. If the Reform Party will also agree to some compromises," Läänemets said.

Võrklaev: No additional costs are required due to the negative budget

Reform whip and negotiator Mart Võrklaev told ERR that additional expenditures cannot be made due to the country's budget deficit.

The Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) said the country is sitting on a big deficit, he said, and the parties have a shared responsibility to limit it.

"If it doesn't suit them, they have to say what suits them and come up with their own solution. The fact that it [the budget framework] does not cover anything now is not true," Võrklaev added.

He said Reform has also put forward compromises.



Editor: Helen Wright

