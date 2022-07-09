Center Party receives donations boost in quarter two

The Center Party collected €126,326 in financial donations in the second quarter of this year, a boost from €82,000 last quarter.

The largest single donation to the party was €8,500.

MPs Andrei Korobeinik and Jaak Aab gave €5,000 and €4,000, respectively, followed by Kersti Sarapuu, Mihhail Korb and Yana Toom who all donated €3,000 each.

The party received €20,326 in membership fees and €330,830 in state support.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the party received €127,314 in donations and membership fees, and €228,340 in quarter three.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!