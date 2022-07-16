Tallinn grants permission to open Kalaranna promenade

Tallinn City Planning Authority has allowed developer Pro Kapital to open the Kalaranna promenade, which runs between Liinahall and Patarei Prison along the seafront.

The developer first submitted its application to open the path in July 2021, which was refused, but after an on-site inspection last month the decision was changed.

Issuing the permit was delayed due to technical difficulties with the building register.

"Since the procedure for the use permit has ended and the issuance of the permit is only delayed for technical reasons, we hereby announce that the use of the site, Kalaranna Promenade, is permitted," the city planning office told Pro Kapital.

