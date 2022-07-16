Riigikogu to hold several extraordinary sessions next week

Two extraordinary sittings will be held in the Riigikogu next week to vote in the new government and to pass legislation.

The first session will be held on Monday afternoon to swear in the next government. The sitting will start at 3 p.m.

The second will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday to elect the Riigikogu's deputy chairman. Current deputy Hanno Pevkur (Reform) will vacate his role to become minister of defense. Several bills will also be discussed.

Speaker Jüri Ratas (Center) agreed to Tuesday's session after it was proposed by 22 MPs.

The Riigikogu is current only on its summer break and would not otherwise meet again until the start of September.

--

