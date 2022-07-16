Riigikogu to hold several extraordinary sessions next week

News
Riigikogu
Riigikogu Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Two extraordinary sittings will be held in the Riigikogu next week to vote in the new government and to pass legislation.

The first session will be held on Monday afternoon to swear in the next government. The sitting will start at 3 p.m.

The second will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday to elect the Riigikogu's deputy chairman. Current deputy Hanno Pevkur (Reform) will vacate his role to become minister of defense. Several bills will also be discussed.

Speaker Jüri Ratas (Center) agreed to Tuesday's session after it was proposed by 22 MPs.

The Riigikogu is current only on its summer break and would not otherwise meet again until the start of September.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:38

Estonia's electricity prices at record high

15:53

Riigikogu to hold several extraordinary sessions next week

14:52

SDE chairman: We took ministries knowing they would be tough

12:20

Parties disagree over cost of Estonia's new coalition agreement

11:47

Tallinn grants permission to open Kalaranna promenade

11:21

More than 600 weapon permits issued to Russians, Belarusians in Estonia

10:36

Telia wins Estonia's second 5G frequency auction

10:20

PPA expects more border crossings after Russia lifts covid restrictions

08:54

USA allows Estonia to buy six HIMARS missile systems

07:21

Average electricity price falls to €211 on Saturday

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.07

Russian, Belarusian citizens will not be allowed to own firearms in Estonia Updated

08:54

USA allows Estonia to buy six HIMARS missile systems

15.07

Feature | Expats' favorite places in Tallinn this summer

14.07

Estonian prime minister resigns, disbands government

14.07

Who's who: Estonia's proposed new government

15.07

Kallas: Society will no longer accept severe coronavirus restrictions

15.07

Helme: Economy minister Sikkut punishment for the Estonian people

11:47

Tallinn grants permission to open Kalaranna promenade

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: