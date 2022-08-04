Ott Tänak third in Rally Finland opening test

Sports
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in action in Finland.
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in action in Finland. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Sports

Ott Tänak finished third in the opening test run at Rally Finland Thursday morning.

"Finland is always the highlight of the season in terms of driving," Hyundai driver Tänak said ahead of the rally, round eight of the 2022 WRC Championship, held in the lakelands of central Finland.

"If we could repeat the Rally Estonia result, it would be a strong performance. It will certainly be more difficult than in Estonia," however, Tänak, who made it on to the podium in third place at his home rally last month, continued.

Two Finns took the first and second places before a local crowd; drivers' table leader Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) was followed by his teammate Esapekka Lappi.

The first stage proper starts at 7.08 p.m. in the evening.

Tänak currently lies in fourth place in the drivers' table on 77 points, behind Rovanperä (175 points), fellow Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville of Belgium (92 points) and Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota, 79 points). Evans won last year's Rally Finland.

Rally Finland 2022 schedule, completed stages in italics with stage winner in brackets, start time in 24 hour clock.

Thursday, August 4
Test test (4.48 km) 9:01 (ROVANPERÄ)
SS1 Practice 1 (3.48 km) 19:08

Friday, August 5
SS2 Laukaa 1 (11.75 km) 08:00
S3 Lankamaa 1 (21.69 km) 08:55

SS4 Laukaa 2 (11.75 km) 12:15
SS5 Lankamaa 2 (21.69 km) 13:10
SS6 Harju 2 (2.01 km) 14:30

SS7 Ässämäki 1 (12.31 km) 17:00
SS8 Sahloinen-Moksi 1 (15.7 km) 17:53
SS9 Ässämäki 2 (12.31 km) 19:13
SS10 Sahloinen-Moksi 2 (15.7 km) 20 :06

Saturday, August 6
SS11 Päijälä 1 (20.19 km) 08:08
SS12 Rapsula 1 (20.56 km) 09:08
SS13 Patajoki 1 (13.75 km) 10:08
S14 Vekkula 1 (20.65 km) 11:08

SS15 Päijälä 2 (20.19 km) 15:38
SS16 Rapsula 2 (20.56 km) 16:38
SS17 Patajoki 2 (13.75 km) 17:38
SS18 Vekkula 2 (20.65 km) 18:38

Sunday, August 7
SS19 Oittila 1 (10.84 km) 08:23
SS20 Ruuhimäki 1 (11.12 km) 09:38
SS21 Oittila 2 (18.84 km) 11:01
SS22 Ruuhimäki 2 (11,12) 13:18

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:28

Ex-Free Party leader: Riigikogu harder nut to crack for newcomers nowadays

18:07

Census: Estonian women still among EU's most highly educated

17:49

Consular assistance options for Estonians in Russia now very scarce

17:31

Hansab to open service points for issuing Estonian identity documents

17:10

Ott Tänak third in Rally Finland opening test

16:43

Gallery: Traditional Hiiumaa 'boat blankets' get contemporary take

16:29

Bank of Estonia issues €271 million cash in second quarter

16:12

Reinsalu: If West remains passive, Russia gains an advantage in Ukraine

15:55

Illness forces swimmer Jefimova to withdraw from European championships

15:41

Narva councilors want to meet government to resolve tank monument issue

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.08

Estonia to discuss possible switch to European gauge with Latvia, Lithuania

03.08

Photos: Crowd gathers around Narva's Soviet tank monument Wednesday evening

13:32

Kallas: Soviet monuments will be moved as soon as possible

01.08

Security expert: We may see changes in course of war in Ukraine soon

03.08

Integration Foundation opens free Estonian language class registration

12:48

First full-size IKEA in Estonia opens on August 25

11:47

Daily: Goalkeeper Hein promoted to Arsenal first team ahead of new season

02.08

Five-year statistics: More Estonians returning to country than leaving

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: