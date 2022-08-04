Ott Tänak third in Rally Finland opening test

Ott Tänak finished third in the opening test run at Rally Finland Thursday morning.

"Finland is always the highlight of the season in terms of driving," Hyundai driver Tänak said ahead of the rally, round eight of the 2022 WRC Championship, held in the lakelands of central Finland.

"If we could repeat the Rally Estonia result, it would be a strong performance. It will certainly be more difficult than in Estonia," however, Tänak, who made it on to the podium in third place at his home rally last month, continued.

Two Finns took the first and second places before a local crowd; drivers' table leader Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) was followed by his teammate Esapekka Lappi.

The first stage proper starts at 7.08 p.m. in the evening.

Tänak currently lies in fourth place in the drivers' table on 77 points, behind Rovanperä (175 points), fellow Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville of Belgium (92 points) and Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota, 79 points). Evans won last year's Rally Finland.

Rally Finland 2022 schedule, completed stages in italics with stage winner in brackets, start time in 24 hour clock.

Thursday, August 4

Test test (4.48 km) 9:01 (ROVANPERÄ)

SS1 Practice 1 (3.48 km) 19:08

Friday, August 5

SS2 Laukaa 1 (11.75 km) 08:00

S3 Lankamaa 1 (21.69 km) 08:55

SS4 Laukaa 2 (11.75 km) 12:15

SS5 Lankamaa 2 (21.69 km) 13:10

SS6 Harju 2 (2.01 km) 14:30

SS7 Ässämäki 1 (12.31 km) 17:00

SS8 Sahloinen-Moksi 1 (15.7 km) 17:53

SS9 Ässämäki 2 (12.31 km) 19:13

SS10 Sahloinen-Moksi 2 (15.7 km) 20 :06

Saturday, August 6

SS11 Päijälä 1 (20.19 km) 08:08

SS12 Rapsula 1 (20.56 km) 09:08

SS13 Patajoki 1 (13.75 km) 10:08

S14 Vekkula 1 (20.65 km) 11:08

SS15 Päijälä 2 (20.19 km) 15:38

SS16 Rapsula 2 (20.56 km) 16:38

SS17 Patajoki 2 (13.75 km) 17:38

SS18 Vekkula 2 (20.65 km) 18:38

Sunday, August 7

SS19 Oittila 1 (10.84 km) 08:23

SS20 Ruuhimäki 1 (11.12 km) 09:38

SS21 Oittila 2 (18.84 km) 11:01

SS22 Ruuhimäki 2 (11,12) 13:18

--

