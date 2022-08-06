Thunder, wind warning issued across Estonia

Reeds being blown in a strong winds on July 11.
Reeds being blown in a strong winds on July 11. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
A thunder and strong wind warning has been issued across Estonia on Saturday morning (August 6).

The Estonian Weather Service said there will be thunder on the western islands and coast, which will then make its way across the country. It will be most intense in eastern Estonia.

During the day, heavy rain and strong wind gusts over 15 m/s are forecast. 

The weather service issued a wind and thunder warning on August 6, 2022. Source: Estonian Weather Service

See more information on the agency's website.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

