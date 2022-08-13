Gallery: Center Party to elect chair, board at Saturday congress

The Center Party is electing its new chairperson and board at the 19th party congress being held in Tartu on Saturday. Incumbent Jüri Ratas and Tartu chapter chair Jaan Toots are both vying for the party's top spot.

A total of 34 people are running for election to the party board: Siret Kotka, Jaak Aab, Mihhail Kõlvart, Tanel Kiik, Jaanus Karilaid, Taavi Aas, Yana Toom, Priit Toobal, Ester Tuiksoo, Vladimir Svet, Olga Kurdovskaja, Andrei Korobeinik, Lauri Laats, Jaanus Riibe, Vadim Belobrovtsev, Jaan Toots, Annika Vaikla, Oleg Tšubarov, Robert Antropov, Igor Gräzin, Marek Kullamägi, Mihhail Stalnuhhin, Mailis Reps, Aivar Kabrits, Erki Savisaar, Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, Eha Võrk, Alar Nääme, Mihkel Undrest, Antti Leigri, Eva-Maria Liimets, Aadu Jõgiaas, Enn Eesmaa and Priit Seire.

Also to be elected Saturday are chair of the Center Party's honor court as well as the party's audit committee.

