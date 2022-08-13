Gallery: Center Party to elect chair, board at Saturday congress

News
{{1660377360000 | amCalendar}}
The Center Party's 19th party congress in Tartu on Saturday. August 13, 2022.
Open gallery
31 photos
News

The Center Party is electing its new chairperson and board at the 19th party congress being held in Tartu on Saturday. Incumbent Jüri Ratas and Tartu chapter chair Jaan Toots are both vying for the party's top spot.

A total of 34 people are running for election to the party board: Siret Kotka, Jaak Aab, Mihhail Kõlvart, Tanel Kiik, Jaanus Karilaid, Taavi Aas, Yana Toom, Priit Toobal, Ester Tuiksoo, Vladimir Svet, Olga Kurdovskaja, Andrei Korobeinik, Lauri Laats, Jaanus Riibe, Vadim Belobrovtsev, Jaan Toots, Annika Vaikla, Oleg Tšubarov, Robert Antropov, Igor Gräzin, Marek Kullamägi, Mihhail Stalnuhhin, Mailis Reps, Aivar Kabrits, Erki Savisaar, Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, Eha Võrk, Alar Nääme, Mihkel Undrest, Antti Leigri, Eva-Maria Liimets, Aadu Jõgiaas, Enn Eesmaa and Priit Seire.

Also to be elected Saturday are chair of the Center Party's honor court as well as the party's audit committee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:48

Virology professor: No need for COVID vaccine boosters for kids right now

13:51

XIII Disabled Song and Dance Festival 'Reunion' taking place in Viljandi

13:21

Gallery: Center Party to elect chair, board at Saturday congress Updated

12:49

Former foreign minister: Russian travel in EU undermining sanctions

11:58

Estonians earn five blitz draughts medals in European Youth Championships

10:04

Gallery: 10th Opinion Festival underway in Paide

12.08

Noblessner hosts 'Dark Side of the Moon' electronic music festival

12.08

Education minister: Estonia prepared to nationalize Lüganuse School

12.08

ERR journalists performing own Civil War-era play this Saturday

12.08

Patent Office blocks 'Stenbock' name for new meat restaurant

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.08

Estonia bars entry to Russian citizens with Estonian-issued visas

12.08

Minister: Estonia, Finland to integrate coastal missile defense systems

12.08

Kallas: Russian visa ban is Kremlin's Achilles' heel

03.08

'Ringvaade': UK polyglot sums up one-month Estonian language challenge

12.08

Russian students: 'We can't go back to Russia because we support Ukraine'

12.08

Estonia, Latvia withdrawing from China's 16+1 cooperation format Updated

11.08

Warning sirens planned for 16 Estonian cities

12.08

Reinsalu on visa ban: Russian citizens cannot be differentiated from Putin

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: