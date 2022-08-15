Tallinn Chamber Orchestra led by Tõnu Kaljuste goes on tour across country

Rakvere Church of the Trinity.
Rakvere Church of the Trinity. Source: Ilmar Mesi
The Tallinn Chamber Orchestra led by conductor Tõnu Kaljuste will embark on a concert tour in late August to present the music of Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov and Estonian composers Artur Kap, Villem Kap and Eugen Kap.

The concert's title piece, "Silent Music," is a composition by the exiled Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov, who has been living in Berlin since the spring of 2022. On the program are also his pieces "Serenade" and "Elegy" for string orchestra.

The concert also pays tribute to an Estonian composer dynasty, the Kap family, whose 145th, 115th, and 110th birth anniversaries will be commemorated in Estonian musical life during the upcoming concert season.

The Tallinn Chamber Orchestra will perform Artur Kap's "Fugato and Andante cantabile," Villem Kap's "Elegy" and Eugen Kap's "Variations for Strings on Theme of Ukrainian Folk Tune."

The concerts will take place on August 26 at 7.30 p.m. in St Martin's Church in Kambja, the cradle of Estonian choir music; August 27 at 12 p.m. in Rakvere's late medieval Church of the Trinity and August 27 at 7.30 p.m. in Hageri St. Lambertus Church in Kohila.

Tallinn Chamber Orchestra (TCO, Estonian: Tallinna Kammerorkester) is a chamber orchestra located in Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia. The orchestra was established in 1993 by the conductor Tõnu Kaljuste. Source: Rene Jakobson

