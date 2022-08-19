Estonian ambassador hands over power of attorney to Hungarian president

Estonia's Ambassador to Hungary Raul Toomas with President Katalin Novak at Wednesday's ceremony. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Estonian ambassador to Hungary, Raul Toomas, has handed over the power of attorney to the president of that country, Katalin Novak.

On handing over the power of attorney (Estonian: Volkiri), Toomas said: "As a result of Russia's war in Ukraine, the security environment has radically changed throughout Europe, meaning unity and strong cooperation in the EU and NATO are more important than ever before."

"We are very grateful to Hungary for its contribution to NATO's Baltic air security mission. The country's commitment to NATO is also demonstrated by the fact that on Saturday, August 20, a national holiday for both countries, Hungarian jets will be conducting a flyover in Estonian airspace," the ambassador continued, via a foreign ministry press release.

Both President Novak and Ambassador Toomas concentrated on bilateral relations, as well as NATO and the defense and security situation in Europe, at the official ceremony Wednesday during which power of attorney was handed over.

Toomas, 39, also stressed Estonia's commitment to continue to provide comprehensive assistance to Ukraine and to pressurize Russia, for as long as it takes to obtain a Ukrainian victory in the conflict.

Toomas has been working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2005, the ministry says, and became ambassador to Hungary this year. His previous, most recent postings had been counselor at the ministry's Eastern Europe and Central Asia Office and its policy planning department.

Estonia reestablished full diplomatic relations with Budapest in 2018, when the embassy was opened. The previous embassy had stopped functioning in 2014 and Estonia's ambassador to Hungary had resided in neighboring Austria.

Hungary under its populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has generally, at governmental level, been the EU and NATO member state least hostile to the Russian Federation, even following the February 24 invasion.

Hungary borders with Ukraine, and a Hungarian-speaking minority is to be found in the westernmost part of that country.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

About us

