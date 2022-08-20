Gallery: President Karis hosts August 20 reception at Kadriorg Rose Garden

News
Guests at the President of Estonia's 2022 Rose Garden reception. August 20, 2022.
Open gallery
312 photos
News

Continuing a tradition first introduced by President Toomas Hendrik Ilves in 2007, President Alar Karis held a reception in the Rose Garden of the Presidential Palace in Kadriorg on Saturday in honor of the Day of Restoration of Independence.

The reception, which marked the 31st anniversary of Estonia regaining its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, was attended by personalities from Estonia's cultural, political and intellectual worlds.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:43

Gallery: President Karis hosts August 20 reception at Kadriorg Rose Garden

18:21

Estonia's electricity prices to reach as low as €0.44 per MWh on Sunday

17:09

Gallery: August 20 Club holds festive meeting at Toompea Castle

15:26

Fitch affirms Estonia's AA- credit rating, lowers outlook to negative

14:01

Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm design work to be completed by end of year

12:49

Estonian leaders, neighbors mark 1991 restoration of Estonian independence

11:44

Narva attempting again to rename streets named for local Communist leaders

10:23

Estonia officially proposes EU impose eighth Russian sanctions package

19.08

Gallery: Kaja Kallas hosts annual former prime ministers meeting

19.08

Unemployment Insurance Fund board decides against tax increase

Watch again

Most Read articles

18.08

SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

18.08

Estonia subjected to 'extensive' cyberattacks after moving Soviet monuments

19.08

Gallery: Kaja Kallas hosts annual former prime ministers meeting

19.08

Estonian border guard: First day of Russian tourist visa ban was calm

19.08

Electricity price to fall to €146 per MWh Saturday

16.08

Estonia's electricity price to peak at record €4,000 per MWh on Wednesday

11:44

Narva attempting again to rename streets named for local Communist leaders

12:49

Estonian leaders, neighbors mark 1991 restoration of Estonian independence

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: