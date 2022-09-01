Center Party founding member Olav Anton dies

Olav Anton 1954-2022.
Olav Anton 1954-2022. Source: Private collection.
Founding member of the Center Party and former MP Olav Anton has died. He was 68.

Anton's passing was announced by the Center Party's board and its Riigikogu group.

A native of Tartu, he had been an MP in the VII and VIII Riigikogu compositions, and was mostly focused on rural and agricultural activities.

The Center Party was founded in October 1991  as a direct successor of the Popular Front of Estonia, a major force in the drive towards Estonian independence, achieved just two months earlier.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

