Center Party gathers to discuss Stalnuhhin expulsion

Center Party gathers to discuss expulsion of Mihhail Stalnuhhin.
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Center Party met in Tallinn on Tuesday to discuss the potential expulsion of MP and Narva City Council member Mihhail Stalnuhhin from the party.

In a Russian-language video posted on social media, Stalnuhhin called Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and members of the government "fascists" for removing the T-34 tank monument and other Soviet monuments from Narva.

Party Chairman Jüri Ratas condemned the comments on Saturday.

Stalnuhhin is one of the most popular politicians in Narva and was elected to the Riigikogu with 2,653 votes in 2019. This was the second highest number of votes after MEP Yana Toom.

The party received 13,700 votes in total in the Ida-Viru County region at the 2019 general election.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

