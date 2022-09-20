Kallas: Potential Haapsalu rail extension needs design work doing first

Work on an extension of Estonia's rail network to the western town of Haapsalu can be put on hold until the necessary design work has been completed, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says.

The project had had EU restructural funding, arising in the wake of the Covid pandemic, allocated to it, but the government pulled this in mid-summer.

A related issue is a European Commission proposal to switch to uniform rail gauges across the EU, the 1,435mm gauge used in most EU states (Portugal, Spain, Ireland, Finland and the Baltic States aside), not to mention the UK, compared with the 1,520-1,524mm "Russian" gauge used in Estonia, Finland, Latvia and Lithuania, all historically occupied by Russia at various points in their histories-

The planned high-speed Rail Baltica link will be of the 1,435mm gauge.

The prime minister said Monday that pressing on with the rail extension's building, which has been partly carried out on the stretch between the villages of Turba and Risti, would not make sense before design work was finalized.

She said: "When all is said and done, we also provided money in the state budget for the design of this (railway) in order to proceed. Until it is designed, you cannot proceed with that construction work, and it is not possible to move forward from there; these processes must take place one after the other."

The rail line was not, in the current economic and security situation, a priority, Kallas added. "Based on the market situation and the significant rates of inflation, the state is not able to finance all the planned rail investments at the earlier planned schedule and volume, making it necessary to put some of these on hold and focus primarily on those where the number of passengers and the volume of freight transport and, consequently, the socio-economic impact, are greater."

Kallas also noted that the current conflict had crystallized the need for a pan-EU gauge.

She said: "As far as rail investments are concerned, the war in Ukraine has highlighted one thing, namely that all the railways we build should be the European gauge. The European Commission has also recommended that these things be reviewed. Rail Baltica for sure is of this European size, though other railways are not at the moment. So we have to look at these investments in this context as well."

The section of rail in question, Risti to Rohuküla, near Haapsalu, would require money from the state budget in addition to the EU's recovery fund, but according to the currently valid state budget strategy, only €34 million required for the section of the €89 million requested at the time are provided for from EU funds.

Kallas noted that a government decision made June 30 to cut the project in terms of EU funding was based mainly on this reduced availability of EU funds – in turn partly the result of a better-than-expected performance from the Estonian economy.

Indrek Gailan, head of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communication's department of transport development and investments, said at the beginning of August that the EU commission's proposal for rail gauge standardization will not affect those works already planned for Estonian railways, including the electrification and reconstruction of the Tallinn-Tartu railway, as well as the Haapsalu extension.

Kallas had also said that the Estonian state would be able to find the funds for the extension, where needed, instead of using EU funds.

Eesti Raudtee chair Kaido Zimmermann said at the beginning of September that the work would continue; the state operator of rail track signed a contract for the stretch between Haapsalu and Saunja, which should be finished in November 2023, while the design tender for the Haapsalu‒Rohuküla section should be announced this year.

Haapsalu, as a resort town, had historically been connected to the capital by rail, but this ceased to be the case in the 1990s. The station (pictured) is well-maintained and is a well-known attraction.

The pulling of EU funding from the project was made at a time when the Reform Party was in office in isolation, as a minority government, and accompanied the cutting of the planned Tallinn Hospital development – a Center Party pet project, along with that of several other infrastructure projects.

