NATO Military Committee Chair: Alliance must strengthen its ground forces

NATO needs to strengthen its ground forces to better prepare collective defense, Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of the alliance's military committee, said in an interview with ERR's "Välisilm".

Bauer was in Tallinn to chair the NATO Military Committee conference at the weekend.

He spoke to presenter Tarmo Maiberg about the alliance's future plans for the eastern flank, Russia's war in Ukraine, NATO's support for Ukraine and underestimating Russian corruption.

Bauer denied NATO is at war with Russia in Ukraine, as Russia claims.

The full interview, carried out in English after the introduction, can be watched below.

