Tallinn Botanic Garden introduces 'gifts of the fall' exhibition

Tallinn Botanic Gardens
Tallinn Botanic Gardens Source: Talllin Botanic Gardens
The Tallinn Botanic Garden's traditional fall exhibition will be held at the Palm House from September 24 to October 2 between 11:00 and 19:00. Visitors will be able to get acquainted with a variety of local and exotic edible plants. Guided tours and workshops are also available.

According to the curator of the exhibition and educator at the Tallinn Botanic Garden Krista Kaur, the purpose is mainly to inspire visitors to enrich their diet with new and interesting gifts of the fall season. "Sometimes we don't dare try unknown fruits, seeds, stalks, leaves or bulbs, because we have no idea what to think about new, edible plants. Various legumes, for instance, mung beans, chickpeas, or fenugreek, also deserve a place on our tables," Kaur said.

In addition to mouth-watering root vegetables, legumes and herbs, there will also be a display of leafy green vegetables from Asia including bok choy, tatsoi and mizuna, which could become the ingredients for you next experiment in the kitchen. There will also be yacon, mesquite and monkfruit (Luo han guo), which provide great substitutes for refined cane sugar, while those who prefer spicy food, are sure to enjoy the wide range of pepper varieties on show. The exhibition additionally features a total of 35 varieties of pumpkin.

On Saturdays, there will be guided tours in Estonian and Russian, where visitors will be introduced to the garden's edible plants. Tours are free of charge with a regular entry ticket and begin in the Palm House.

On Sunday, October 2, at 13:00, grape grower Nele Jaago will conduct a workshop on using the gifts of the grapevine. Among other things, participants will learn how to cook dolma and use berries, vines, seeds, and grapes in the kitchen. Participation in the workshop costs €15, with the price also including entrance to the Botanic Garden. Registration is available here, with a list of tours and workshops below

Saturday, September 24

12:00 Guided tour in Russian (Maria Strukova)

13:00 Guided tour in Estonian (Krista Kaur)

Saturday, October 1

12:00 Guided tour in Russian (Maria Strukova)

13:00 Guided tour in Estonian (Krista Kaur)

Sunday, October 2

13:00 Workshop on using the gifts of the grapevine (Nele Jaago)

Editor: Michael Cole

