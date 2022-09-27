Government abandons Mine Harbor sale, Navy reloction plans

News
SIIL military exercises at Mine Harbor In Tallinn.
SIIL military exercises at Mine Harbor In Tallinn. Source: Siim Verner Teder
News

The state is no longer planning to relocate the Estonian Navy and sell Mine Harbor in Tallinn, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Tuesday.

Speaking on radio show "Stuudios on peaminister", Kallas said: "There are no plans to move away and there are no plans to sell Mine Harbor."

Under previous plans, the government wanted to relocate the Navy from its current base in Tallinn's Noblessner Quarter. It was estimated the sale, scheduled for 2025, would raise 20 million.

This money was listed as a source of funding for defense investments in the current budget strategy.

--

