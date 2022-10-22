Tänak finishes fourth at Catalunya on Friday

Estonia's Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja closed Friday in fourth place at the Rally Catalunya 2022. Tänak is 7.5 seconds behind Hyundai stablemate Thierry Neuville in third.

Tänak has been experiencing problems with the hybrid in Spain. "We were having trouble with the hybrid during the first and second stage of the day. We managed to get it working again for the next few but had to replace the alternator belt," Tänak said at day's end.

The Estonian duo's plan for Saturday is to match Neuville's pace.

"We had a similar hybrid problem in the afternoon, so the team will have to determine what is causing it. All in all, we struggled to get the kind of feel one would expect on asphalt. We knew before the rally that it would be difficult. It seems to suit Thierry and Dan but it is taxing on me. The plan is to try and get the car working as it should and keep up with Thierry tomorrow. At least that is our goal," Tänak said.

Sebastien Ogier is in the lead after Friday, with Toyota teammate Kalle Rovanperä 4.8 seconds behind. The top six is rounded out by Dani Sordo (Hyundai) and Elfyn Evans (Toyota).

--

