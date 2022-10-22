Tax authority to require platforms share income info

News
Wolt food courier.
Wolt food courier. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Next year will see the entry into force of legislation that will obligate Airbnb, Bolt, Etsy and other similar platforms to present the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) with income data for all sellers and service providers.

Tallinn City Apartments rents out 75 apartments in Tallinn's Old Town. The company's reception desk is swamped as the school break in Finland means most of their apartments are in use.

The owner started with his own apartment ten years ago when he discovered the Airbnb platform. By today, almost all of Tallinn City Apartments' turnover comes from Airbnb, booking-com and other platforms.

Unlike many other rental accommodation providers, the firm reports its income. At a turnover of around €2 million, Tallinn City Apartments paid €50,000 in income tax last month.

"This has been left up to users' own diligence and conscience. There are those who fail to pay taxes out of ignorance, while others are doing it on purpose," Mihkel Randrüüt, owner of Tallinn City Apartments, said.

Randrüüt welcomes legislation to put the market in order as those who do not pay taxes currently enjoy an advantage.

"On the one hand, it will bring equal opportunity and take away the competitive edge of tax dodgers. On the other, it will make life easier for those who already pay taxes by taking care of some of the red tape," Randrüüt said.

Taxi and food courier services mediator Bolt was not prepared to give an interview to "Aktuaalne kaamera" news as the company is still in talks with the tax board. Competitor Wolt claims that the directive will change nothing for the company because they have been registering their activities at the MTA for over six years.

The Wolt platform is used by around 2,000 couriers for whom the company paid over €3.5 million in labor taxes last year.

Around half of our couriers have an employment contract, meaning we pay all of their labor taxes. Those working with an entrepreneur account or through another legal body are obligated to pay their own taxes, while we report all of their sales to the tax authority," Liis Ristal, head of Wolt Baltic, said.

Spokespeople for the Tax and Customs Board said that platforms constitute a gray area in taxation. While some platforms, such as Wolt, voluntarily declare all transactions, Estonia is missing out on the lion's share of tax revenue from such businesses.

"Statistics suggests it amounted to €13.5 million in 2021, and because we know it was €2 million less the year before, the trend is pointing upwards. We know that around one-fifth of total revenue is reported. In other words, a lot of income goes unreported and taxes unpaid," said Annika Oja, head of natural persons services at MTA.

Once the law enters into force, all platforms will be obligated to declare partner income and will be held responsible for any failure to pay taxes. The authority urges people who use platforms to make money to get up to speed on tax matters as the tax obligation is universal.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

09:31

Tax authority to require platforms share income info

09:01

Tänak finishes fourth at Catalunya on Friday

08:42

Party leaders to mostly run in Harju County at Riigikogu elections

21.10

Eesti Energia still planning to develop CO2 capture technology

21.10

Estonia leading EU project to secure Ukraine's cyber, data security

21.10

Ida-Viru County industrial parks seek EU funding to boost development

21.10

Justice, culture ministers agree on terms for removing protected status

21.10

Nordica's first Airbus 320 arrives in Tallinn

21.10

Researchers create map to show human impact on marine life in Baltic Sea

21.10

Gallery: President Konstantin Päts memorial unveiled in Tallinn

Watch again

Most Read articles

19.10

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

21.10

Rainer Saks: Blowing the Kakhovka Dam would force Russians back

21.10

Gallery: British tanks arrive in Saaremaa for military exercise

21.10

ERR in Ukraine: The tortured had to shout 'Glory to Russia!'

20.10

Estonian foreign minister: Putin should go to hell

21.10

Nordica's first Airbus 320 arrives in Tallinn

21.10

New spa center and sports hall opens in Õismäe district of Tallinn

21.10

Latvian parliament sets aside bill to reinstate conscription

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: