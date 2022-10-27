Jaak Madison: EKRE pro-peace, but also pro-Ukraine

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) deputy chair and MEP Jaak Madison told ERR on Thursday that MP and former longtime EKRE chairman Mart Helme's recent statement, that EKRE is neither pro-Ukraine nor pro-Russia, does not represent the party's general position.

"First of all, it should be mentioned that Helme was interviewed by the Russian-language ERR, and as my Russian language skills aren't the best, then I can't say what exactly he meant, but if that translation is correct, that EKRE is neither pro-Russia nor pro-Ukraine, but pro-peace, well, who wouldn't be pro-peace?" Madison said when interviewed by Madis Hindre for ERR's radio news.

"The question is how to achieve and maintain peace in the decades to come," he continued. "Both in Ukraine as well as in Estonia. The vast majority of EKRE is of the position that we are pro-peace, but also pro-Ukraine, as peace can only be achieved if Ukraine manages to defend its independence and manages to defend itself against the aggressor, which is currently unequivocally Russia."

The party's deputy chair confirmed that EKRE is clearly pro-Ukraine. "But we're also pro-peace, that the war ends as quickly as possible, and that the war must end with Ukrainian victory," he explained. "That is the party's clear position. Ukraine must be supported, but taking our opportunities into consideration."

He stressed that every statement should be commented on by the person who made it. "I believe that Mart Helme sincerely wants peace, but what he meant [when he said that] EKRE is neither pro-Ukraine nor pro-Russia, he'll have to explain for himself," he said.

Madison said that the Ukraine debate isn't a very lively one within the party. "Whether there will be a truce and armistice, but the war cannot end with Ukraine ceding territory, as that could mean war breaking out on the territory of some other country neighboring Russia in a couple of years," he added.

He declined to speculate whether Helme is suited to serve as deputy chair of the party. "That's not on topic," Madison said.

In an appearance on the Russian-language edition of "Otse uudistemajast" on Wednesday, Mart Helme said that support for EKRE could be influenced by its neutral position regarding the war in Ukraine.

"We find that the best solution would be a peace treaty, no matter how hard it would be for both sides — this way at least people would no longer die," Helme said. "We aren't pro-Russia or pro-Ukraine; we are pro-peace."

