'Estonian Organs' album series revived after 32 years

News
"Paide Church Organ." Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Estonian music professionals resurrected the "Estonian Organs" album series, which was originally released between 1970 and 1990. The first album, "Paide Church Organ," was recorded and released in October of this year by organist and music professor Andres Uibo. The second album, "Niguliste Church Organ," will be released in early 2023. The series consists of 15 albums in total.

The first album contains all five organ works by Ludwig van Beethoven, along with compositions by Max Reger and Rudolf Tobias.

"The Paide organ is a magnificent instrument. You don't need to be concerned if the name Kriisa is mentioned; it's a guarantee that you will go there and it will play. It's a fantastic instrument," Andres Uibo said.

Hardo Kriisa, a third-generation descendant of the Kriisa family that has been building organs in Estonia for over 130 years, keeps an eye on the Paide church organ, which was built in 1933 by his grandfather Tannil Kriisa.

"Some of the organ registration is old Kessler's, but it was later expanded by my grandfather," Hardo Kriisa said, adding that after almost a hundred years the organ whistles in the church are good.

The sound of the Paide church organ was recorded using the world-famous DSD (Direct Stream Digital) recording technology, which was used in Estonia for the first time.

"Everybody still has analogue ears -- luckily we don't have any ZIPs in our heads -- and the organ is an instrument that makes a real analogue sound," the project's sound director Priit Kuulberg said.

The technology requires the work to be recorded uninterrupted in one go, which is how a vinyl of the Paide church organ was recorded last November.

Aular Soone, the sound engineer who released the vinyl, said that the album was not created with a commercial goal in mind, but rather to preserve and record Estonian culture.

The organ of St. Nicholas' Church (Niguliste kirik) has now been recorded as well, and the vinyl will be available early next year. The organs of Vigala and Kuresaare will be next; a total of 15 organs will be recorded all across Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:35

Art scholar on Päts monument: 'Almost everything here is wrong'

11:53

Reform chair: Mihkelson could continue in Foreign Affairs Committee role

11:46

ERR ethics adviser: Mihkelson stories raise more questions than answer

10:53

Kangilaski resigns from Tartu SDE board role

10:30

Saaremaa stone wall sold off by the meter to raise restoration funds

10:05

'Estonian Organs' album series revived after 32 years

10:02

Statistics: September retail turnover down 6 percent on year

09:35

Jonas Heins: Amnesty International report on Latvia ignores hybrid warfare

08:52

Kõlvart: Education reform plan will deliver opposite effect for Isamaa

08:51

Ministry of culture to diversify its music committee

Watch again

Most Read articles

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

27.10

Estonian FM wants to reinstate border controls at internal Schengen border

26.10

Fermi Energia begins geological surveys for Estonia's nuclear power plant

27.10

Jaak Madison, Martin Helme: EKRE pro-peace, but also pro-Ukraine Updated

27.10

Communications cable failure causes train delays across Estonia

27.10

Bank of Estonia economist: Euribor is rising, interest margins are falling

27.10

New winter tire requirements in Estonia effective December 1

27.10

Politicians criticize Mart Helme for 'pro-peace in Ukraine' comments

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: