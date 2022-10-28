Reform chair: Mihkelson could continue in Foreign Affairs Committee role

News
Mart Võrklaev
Mart Võrklaev Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

According to Mart Võrklaev, chair of Reform's parliamentary group, Marko Mihkelson, who has been caught up in a scandal involving photographs of a minor, could continue as the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Chair, due to his high level of competence when it comes to foreign policy. Reform leader and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said, that premature conclusions should be avoided.

According to Võrklaev, the position of Foreign Affairs Committee Chair is an important one. As Marko Mihkelson has a great deal of experience in the role, Võrklaev sees no reason to consider dismissing him at this stage.

"Marko has provided his explanations. We trust him and his explanations and we believe that Marko, with his vast political experience and his contacts, is certainly the right person for this position at the moment," said Võrklaev.

Võrklaev based his assessment on the fact that no criminal proceedings have been brought against Mihkelson in relation to the incident. He also emphasized that the issue is a personal one and family-related.

"The question is whether something like this has happened in the way the press claims, or as one side is claiming, or whether instead things are the way Marko Mihkelson says they are. Since we have not seen these pictures, do not want to see them, and do not know the details of the case, I think it is premature to condemn a person based on this," said Võrklaev.

"Of course, politicians have a higher level oof responsibility, but right now, we don't know whether anything has happened that would mean Marko should no longer continue in politics, or otherwise. Marko has his own version of (the incident). We have read that. I will say it again, we trust our team member," said Võrklaev.

Kallas would refrain from jumping to conclusions

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said, that she had been aware of the incident involving Marko Mihkelson for a long time. Writing on social media, the Prime Minister said, that it was of upmost importance to protect the privacy of the children involved and that jumping to premature conclusions about the incident should be avoided.

"I found out about what happened when I was forming the (current) government," Kallas wrote.

"I can rely on the fact that the police and child protection services have handled the incident. No investigation has been launched against Marko Mihkelson, and, in the background of this case, there is a very complex dispute and conflicting relationships between the parents of the children (involved)," said Kallas

"The most important thing in this situation is to protect the privacy of children. This is an unfortunate case, which strongly impacts people's private lives, and therefore the reaching of premature conclusions as well as attempting to settle political scores, should be avoided," Kallas added.

On Thursday, Estonian media outlets Postimees and Eesti Päevalaht both reported that Marko Mihkelson, chair of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee, had taken inappropriate pictures of a minor. According to Mihkelson, the incident is connected to a family dispute over the custody of children.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:35

Art scholar on Päts monument: 'Almost everything here is wrong'

11:53

Reform chair: Mihkelson could continue in Foreign Affairs Committee role

11:46

ERR ethics adviser: Mihkelson stories raise more questions than answer

10:53

Kangilaski resigns from Tartu SDE board role

10:30

Saaremaa stone wall sold off by the meter to raise restoration funds

10:05

'Estonian Organs' album series revived after 32 years

10:02

Statistics: September retail turnover down 6 percent on year

09:35

Jonas Heins: Amnesty International report on Latvia ignores hybrid warfare

08:52

Kõlvart: Education reform plan will deliver opposite effect for Isamaa

08:51

Ministry of culture to diversify its music committee

Watch again

Most Read articles

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

27.10

Estonian FM wants to reinstate border controls at internal Schengen border

26.10

Fermi Energia begins geological surveys for Estonia's nuclear power plant

27.10

Jaak Madison, Martin Helme: EKRE pro-peace, but also pro-Ukraine Updated

27.10

Communications cable failure causes train delays across Estonia

27.10

Bank of Estonia economist: Euribor is rising, interest margins are falling

27.10

New winter tire requirements in Estonia effective December 1

27.10

Politicians criticize Mart Helme for 'pro-peace in Ukraine' comments

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: