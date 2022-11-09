Daily: Virve Linder could become new mayor of Kohtla-Järve

News
Virve Linder.
Virve Linder. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Virve Linder, who is employed as project manager at Viru Prison and has gained national attention for organizing educational galas in Ida-Viru County and leading the civil servants' club, could become the new mayor of Kohtla-Järve.

The 37-year-old Linder, a graduate of the Pallas University of Applied Sciences in Tartu and former teacher at several secondary schools in Kohtla-Järve, told the daily "Põhjarannik" (link in Estonian) that he was asked to run for mayor and that he agreed.

Nonetheless, he said that at the current stage of coalition negotiations, everything is still up in the air, and all parties are free to propose qualified candidates for mayor and other positions.

During a party meeting on Thursday evening, "Restart," the Kohtla-Järve Election Union, and one of the coalition-forming parties will nominate Linder as a candidate for mayor of Kohtla-Järve.

Eduard Odinets, a social democrat and member of the Kohtla-Järve City Council, will serve as the new chair of the council.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Source: Põhjarannik

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:45

Daily: Virve Linder could become new mayor of Kohtla-Järve

17:14

Defense minister explains why British battlegroup is leaving Estonia

17:06

Anastassia Kuznetsova receives 'New Estonian Novel' youth prize

16:50

Wood prices in Estonia still growing, driven by firewood

16:27

Tallinn to ban parking on some streets during snow clearing

16:02

Otto Richard Pukk and Arno Kolk: Estonia leaving industry in the cold

15:34

Gallery: More than 7,000 attend month-long Porikuu Festival this fall

15:03

Varro Vooglaid: Estonia has been moving in the wrong direction, and fast

14:59

Silmet owner to construct €100 million magnet factory in Narva

14:57

Quantum 'watch' as fingerprint, a way to tell time without counting

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

08.11

Sikkut: Long-term plan for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel has not changed

08.11

UK to send helicopters, fighter jets to Estonia next year

08.11

Estonia's first oat drink factory cornerstone laid in Järva County

14:02

Andreas Kaju: Donald Trump was the biggest loser in the US midterms

12:46

Ilves: US midterm elections results shaping up to benefit Estonia

01.11

Julianna Jurtšenko: Switch to teaching in Estonian could end in disaster

08.11

Prime minister: My being nominated next NATO chief 'extremely unlikely'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: