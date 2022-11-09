Daily: Virve Linder could become new mayor of Kohtla-Järve

Virve Linder, who is employed as project manager at Viru Prison and has gained national attention for organizing educational galas in Ida-Viru County and leading the civil servants' club, could become the new mayor of Kohtla-Järve.

The 37-year-old Linder, a graduate of the Pallas University of Applied Sciences in Tartu and former teacher at several secondary schools in Kohtla-Järve, told the daily "Põhjarannik" (link in Estonian) that he was asked to run for mayor and that he agreed.

Nonetheless, he said that at the current stage of coalition negotiations, everything is still up in the air, and all parties are free to propose qualified candidates for mayor and other positions.

During a party meeting on Thursday evening, "Restart," the Kohtla-Järve Election Union, and one of the coalition-forming parties will nominate Linder as a candidate for mayor of Kohtla-Järve.

Eduard Odinets, a social democrat and member of the Kohtla-Järve City Council, will serve as the new chair of the council.

