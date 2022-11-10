Jüri Arrak's unfinished works to be auctioned at Vernissage Gallery

News
Jüri Arrak's
Jüri Arrak's "Mängur" (The Gamer, 1976.) Source: Vernissage Gallery
News

The Vernissage gallery's autumn auction includes unfinished paintings and prints by the recently deceased Jüri Arrak. The auction will last two days, November 12-13.

Enn Põldroos' work, whose companion piece is in the collection of the Art Museum of Estonia, will also be auctioned. There are a total of 141 artworks by 85 artists offered, with the highest starting bid at €26,000.

Kristiina Radevall, the director of Vernissage Gallery said that the art market is healthy even despite the uncertain economic climate, as investing in art is considered a surefire method to avoid inflationary pressures.

"The low costs at which Estonian art was purchased 20 years ago show that art is not just a source of emotional worth, but also a lucrative investment opportunity. The 1960s and later decades are gaining in popularity, and paintings from this era are setting new price records," Radevall added.

One of the auction's highlights, Jüri Arrak's triptych "Mägede lill" (Mountain Flower) was commissioned by the modernist café "Tuluke" in 1968. Since the café's closure, the work has been owned by one family. 

Arrak's oil painting "The Doll" traveled directly from the artist's studio to a private collection in Germany in the 1980s and has now returned to his homeland.

"Häbelik akt I" (Shameful Nude I, 1970) by Enn Põldroos is a long-lost companion piece to "Häbelik akt II" (Shameful Nude II, 1970) that is now in possession of the Art Museum of Estonia.

Ludmilla Siim-Kaasinen's "Fratres" (2019.) Source: Vernissage Gallery

Radevall also highlighted Malle Leis' "Sinine lill" (Blue Flower,1966,) which has been widely reproduced and exhibited in several exhibitions, and which has been considered to be the starting point of the artist's iconic flower paintings. Radevall said that Ludmilla Siimu's work "Fratres" (2019), inspired by the Music of Arvo Pärt , winner of this year's Konrad Mägi Prize, also deserves special mention, as it was recently exhibited at the artist's solo exhibition at the Tartu Art Museum. Also up for auction is a piece by Kaljo Põllu, depicting the unusual for Estonian art treatment of space.

Radevall said that "Lilled sinises vaasis" (Flowers in a Blue Vase, 1940) by Adamson-Eric is the crown jewel of the auction of older Estonian art classics.

The classic auction of old art will be held on November 12 and the auction of contemporary art will be held on November 13. Participation is also possible online. Over the course of two days, 141 works by 85 artists will be auctioned off, with paintings by Malle Leis and Tiit Pääsuke having the highest opening bids.

The full selection is available on the gallery's website.

Evald Okas' "Kuldne Naine" (Golden Woman, 1990).) Source: Vernissage Gallery

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:55

Reinsalu, North Macedonia FM discuss Ukraine, EU enlargement

17:03

Jüri Arrak's unfinished works to be auctioned at Vernissage Gallery

16:28

Survey: Estonians do not believe major military attack is very likely

16:27

'Melchior the Apothecary' part three premieres at German festival Friday

16:03

Lavly Perling: Saving only way out of deep crisis

16:02

Omniva opens its 1,000th parcel machine in Baltic States

15:36

Minister: Overly political choices on Soviet cultural legacy best avoided

15:02

Daily: Viljandi Soviet monument removed early Wednesday morning

14:56

Minister after proficiency requirement for local elections candidates Updated

14:25

Government approves bill to remove Soviet-era insignia from public spaces

Watch again

Most Read articles

09.11

Defense minister explains why British battlegroup is leaving Estonia

09.11

Andreas Kaju: Donald Trump was the biggest loser in the US midterms

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

11:09

Platforms: Ghost kitchens rising trend in Estonia

07:42

Reform Party proposes removing vote from Russian citizens in Estonia

08:52

Realtor: Apartment transactions in October almost down to 2016 levels

08.11

Sikkut: Long-term plan for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel has not changed

13:51

Explainer: Why do I need to wear a reflector during winter in Estonia?

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: