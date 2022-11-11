October's average domestic electricity bill was comparable with June's

Eesti Energia board member Agnes Roos.
The average electricity bill domestic customers of state-owned generator Eesti Energia faced for the month of October stood at €45, 13 percent lower than the average for September and at a similar level that of June.

Agnes Roos, Eesti Energia board member, said three factors were behind the reduced level of bills: The commencement of the universal service, which caps prices, a lower NordPool exchange price, and energy support measures which the government has put in place for the autumn and winter.

Roos said: "The impact of energy benefits on bills exerts without a doubt the largest impact from the three," Roos added.

This support is triggered when the price of electricity exceeds 8 cents per Kwh, while the value of the compensation runs up to 5 cents per Kwh beyond that level exclusive of VAT). 

Support is applied automatically to bills and generally requires no action on the part of a domestic consumer.

Nearly 136,00 Eesti Energia domestic customers have joined the universal service, Roos said, the majority of whom had previously held packages which tracked the market price of electricity.

A further 29,000 customers opted to forgo the universal service offer and remain with their existing package, primarily those on an exchange-tracking package who believe they can optimize their bills this way (for instance by keeping an eye on consumption).

