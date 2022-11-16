Expert: More weapons for Ukraine needed post haste

Security expert Rainer Saks finds that giving Ukraine more anti-aircraft weapons following Russia's massive missile attack on Tuesday and the rocket incident in Polish territory would constitute a logical response.

"Had these weapons been made available to Ukraine in proper quantities and at the right time, the incident would probably not have happened. Newer weapons given to Ukraine proved their worth also in this recent barrage. There simple aren't enough of them," Saks said on the "Vikerhommik" morning show.

Arming Ukraine with other types of weapons makes for a separate topic, Saks suggested.

"The longer this war goes on, the bigger the risk it will escalate into something more. While Russia does not have the strength to wage conventional war using conventional arms on other fronts, a potential Russia-NATO conflict would quickly escalate into nuclear war. It is not something anyone is seriously considering," Saks said. The security expert added that once matters escalate, they will be much harder to calm back down.

"I believe that arming Ukraine post haste is the only way out of this situation. Ukraine's sponsors are set to meet to discuss this matter as part of the Ramstein format today. I hope there will be swift progress."

Commenting on Tuesday's missile incident on the Ukraine-Poland border on which official information is still in short supply, Saks said that the recent wave of missile attacks saw Russia use so-called dumb munitions or non-precision weapons.

"At the same time, some of them were quite accurate in hitting their intended targets. While some were not. Many were shot down but intercepted missiles can also fall down somewhere not indended. But all of these are merely possibilities. We cannot say what exactly happened near the border."

Whatever the case, NATO needs to clearly demonstrate that it is prepared to deliver a military response while refraining from rushing into it, Rainer Saks remarked.

"But the intent of readiness should be very clearly communicated," he emphasized.

He said that NATO members have reaffirmed their support for Poland, while it is largely up to the latter to determine how events will unfold from here. The Polish president has convened the country's national security council for noon today to be followed by NATO Article 4 consultations in Brussels. "An immediately military response is not a goal in itself at this time," Saks said.

U.S. President Joe Biden has suggested the missile hit Poland via a trajectory that makes it "unlikely" it was fired from Russian territory, The Guardian reported. It is believed possible that a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile might have fell down in Poland.

