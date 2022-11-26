Tallinn mayor: Main Street to follow Liivala reconstruction

Mihhail Kõlvart.
Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Tallinn Main Street project will be launched once Pronksi tänav has been renovated and Liivalaia tänav reconstructed, Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart said. Tallinn Hospital design work continues with EU funding.

"Pronksi tänav, which is also a vital street, will be finished next year. The design work for the reconstruction of Liivalaia tänav is also planned for next year, and we believe this is the order in which these things should be done," Kõlvart told Vikerraadio when asked about progress on the capital's Main Street project.

The mayor recalled that he said the project should move gradually when the topic was fresh three years ago.

"I said at the time that Pronksi and Liivalaia, which would be connected to the main street or Narva maantee as things stand today, need to be treated systematically. And this is precisely how we are progressing today."

Tallinn Main Street winning design "Spring in the City." Source: Tallinn City Government

Peterburi maantee reconstruction stuck in planning phase

Commenting on plans to reconstruct Peterburi maantee, Kõlvart admitted that construction work was scheduled to start this year while paperwork took longer than anticipated.

"I admit we were hoping to start this year. However, design work and coordination took a lot longer. We have money mainly for design work in next year's budget, but I hope we will also be able to launch construction," Kõlvart said.

EU paying for Tallinn Hospital design work

Kõlvart also said that despite the government's decision to pull funding for the Tallinn Hospital project, design work continues using EU subsidies.

"Even though the government claimed that the Tallinn Hospital project cannot fit into the European Commission's time frame or procedural rules – it can and does. That is precisely why the Commission is willing to compensate us for the expenses, for even more than the €20 million that design work is estimated to cost," the mayor remarked.

"Because unlike our government, the Commission realizes that expenses have already been made. There was a promise and an initial decision. Sums have been spent based on these decisions. It is very unfortunate the government refuses to acknowledge this," Kõlvart said, adding that it will take a few years to complete the project during which time a lot can change. "Including Estonia getting a cabinet that will prioritize the hospital."

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

