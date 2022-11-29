Tallinn to replace politicians on city's companies, councils with experts

News
Mihhail Kõlvart.
Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The number of politicians sitting on the boards of Tallinn's councils, companies, and foundations will be halved and their places given to experts from outside the city government, the capital's ruling Center and SDE coalition announced on Tuesday.

Currently, the council of public transport agency AS Tallinna Linnatransport has five members: three from the Center Party, one SDE member and one city official.

There are four members of the Center Party, one SDE member and one city official on the council of heating company Tallinna Soojus AS.

Four members of the Center Party and one city official fill the positions at the dental clinic SA Tallinna Hambakliinik council.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), who has led the city council for 3.5 years, said he has always believed more experts and fewer politicians should play a role in managing the city's companies and foundations.

He said this is continuous development and process.

Jevgeni Ossinovsk, with Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart in the foreground, at Tuesday's city council chambers vote on the 2022 Tallinn budget. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Chairman of Tallinn City Council Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said goals have now been set by council leaders.

"We have agreed that, gradually, we will move in a direction where no more than half of council representatives will be politicians," he said.

The changes will be in place by July 2023, the chairman said.

An expert panel will meet in December to create a framework which will be presented to the coalition in May. It will set rules for appointing members. 

"Among other things, it will also review what companies and foundations are needed in the first place, what their public functions are, and on this basis, it will be possible to continue to make specific decisions, ownership guidelines and expectations for these companies, both for councils and for boards of directors," said Ossinovski.

Tallinn City Council chamber. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Kõlvart said changes will start to be implemented soon mostly "during the first half of next year".

However, Tallinn's Isamaa faction leader Karl-Sander Kase said the new rules need to be implemented faster and basic guidelines already exist under a 2019 anti-corruption strategy.

Tallinn to close inner-city associations

The city will also merge and close several associations as part of a governance reorganization drive and to reduce management costs, the council announced on Tuesday. 

Tallinn Linnahall and Tallinn Industrial Parks will be merged into a joint-stock company and the contract terminated for the Supervisory Foundation of Water Undertakings of Tallinn.

Several mergers have been made since 2019 as part of Tallinn's governance strategy. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:33

Kallas: Private companies jacking up price of Paldiski LNG quay

18:23

Tallinn to replace politicians on city's companies, councils with experts

18:11

Estonian interior minister not returning prime minister's calls

17:04

Kallas: If they win elections, EKRE must be given chance to form government

16:11

Rising prices see shoppers choosing eggs, butter over sweets, juice

15:52

Alexela's leased LNG carrier could be new Chinese-built 'Transgas Force'

15:28

Rainer Saks: Ukraine needs air defenses more than it needs tanks

14:20

ERR in the US: Opinions divided on theoretical Ukraine-Russia peace talks

14:16

Video: Drawing artificial intelligence unlocks people's dreams

13:05

Historians: Tartu's cathedral ruins provide introspection and meaning

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

28.11

Russians Against War protest outside embassy in Tallinn

27.11

Estonian bus driver killed, 26 Ukrainian troops injured in crash in Latvia

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

28.11

President signs election decree, warns against two-party battle

24.11

Apartment prices falling in Lasnamäe, Mustamäe and Õismäe

28.11

Nordic, Baltic foreign ministers on joint 'solidarity visit' to Kyiv Updated

28.11

President: Dear voters, do not content yourself with simple promises

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: