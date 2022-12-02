Tramlines 3 and 4 in Tallinn out of action till Friday evening

Tram in Tallinn in winter. Photo is illustrative.
Due to a power cut on Pärnu maantee, tram services on routes 3 and 4 in Tallinn will be disrupted on Friday, with trams instead diverted towards Kopli, Tallinn City Transport AS (TLT) said.

The power cut was caused by a fault in the contact lines.

"TLT's emergency team is working to fix the problem and we will do our utmost to restore tram service as soon as possible," said TLT spokesperson Olga Polienko. "The problem is expected to be solved by the end of today. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding," Polienko said.

Tallinn City Government has also said that the disruption is serious and that the time it will take to restore tram services is unknown.

TLT recommends passengers use bus lines 5 and 18 as alternatives.

Editor: Michael Cole

