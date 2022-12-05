Estonian artist's painting fetches almost quarter of a million at auction

The painting, allegedly found hanging on the wall of an Estonian farmhouse, is dated 1916-1921. The oil on cardboard bears the author's signature and is in its original frame. Kasaritsa is a village in Võru Municipality, Võru County.

The gallery put the work up for auction with a starting price of €75,000, which grew to €232,000 moving in €2,000 steps. This makes "Kasaritsa maastik" the most expensive painting sold in Estonia.

The most expensive Mägi painting ever sold is "Rooma" (Rome) that fetched over €300,000 at auction at Bukowskis in Sweden to which €70,000 has to be added in additional fees.

The most expensive artwork sold in Estonia up until now was Johann Köler's "Tatarlanna Mšatka mõisa aias" (Tatar Mšatka in the Manor Garden) that was sold for €172,561 at the Vaal gallery in 2008.

