Power out for more than 5,000 households in Saaremaa, Hiiumaa

More than 5,000 households in Saaremaa and Hiiumaa are without power on Saturday morning after the Western Estonian islands were hit with significant snow overnight.

As of 10:07 a.m. on Saturday, a total of 4,847 households were impacted by 22 outages on the island of Saaremaa, and another 486 households affected by four outages on the island of Hiiumaa, according to real-time outages data being reported by Estonian network operator Elektrilevi.

Power outages on the islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa as of 10:07 a.m. on Saturday. December 10, 2022. Source: Elektrilevi

More than 30 centimeters of snow fell in Saaremaa overnight, with heavy snows beginning in Western Saaremaa on Friday night before spreading to cover the entire island by morning, ERR said. The weight of the snow has toppled trees onto roads on parts of the island.

More snow and sleet are in the forecast on Saturday as well, as daytime highs may reach up to 1 degree Celsius in parts of the islands.

Power outages can be reported to Elektrilevi by calling 1343 or via their MARU app. Customers will be notified of known failures via MARU and SMS together with an estimate for how long repairs may take.

In the event of an electrical accident, however, customers are urged to call emergency services at 112 immediately.

--

